Wife Cuts Husband’s Tongue, Nose In Imo

A housewife has inflicted injuries on her husband, who is a medical doctor and has been admitted to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, Imo State.

Concise News learned that the wife, a nurse, allegedly removed her husband, Cherechi Okonkwo’s upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and a part of his lower gum.

The victim, a gynecologist with FMC, Owerri, lives with his wife in the World Bank area of the state capital before the incident happened.

Okonkwo was then rushed to hospital where doctors battled to save his life. He was said to be in a coma and later regained consciousness.

A worker at the FMC, Owerri said: “An FMC Owerri doctor was assaulted by his wife last night after a quarrel.

He said, “The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mother to come and carry her son’s corpse.

“Luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital last night and he was stabilised. Although he is conscious, he cannot talk since he’s on tracheotomy.”