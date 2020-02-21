Victor Moses Reacts To Inter Win In Europa League

Victor Moses has expressed his joy after Inter Milan’s 2-0 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri came into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss at Lazio last weekend which dropped them down to third on the Serie A log.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku (penalty) did the job in the final 20 minutes to give Inter a commanding lead ahead of the return leg at the San Siro next Thursday.

“Back to winning ways and we go again Sunday,” Moses posted on Twitter.

The former Super Eagles star played for 72 minutes and was replaced by Nicolo Barella. Moses has now featured six times in all competitions for Inter since moving on loan from Chelsea in January.

Antonio Conte’s men will turn their attention to the Serie A when they take on Sampdoria at home on Sunday evening with the hope Juventus and Lazio – who are above them and playing on the road – falter in a bid to reclaim top spot back.