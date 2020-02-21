Two Policemen Shot Dead At Ondo Checkpoint

The police in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, have confirmed the killing of two policemen by some unknown gunmen in the state.

It was learned that the policemen were attacked at a checkpoint along Ode Irele-Ajagba road in Irele area of the state on Monday morning.

Spokesman for the police in the state, CSP Femi Joseph, who did not reveal the identities of the policemen, said the command was in search of the killers.

“We lost two of our men on duty on Monday, but we don’t know who the killers are yet, whether they are armed robbers or militants or some thugs, it is when we arrest them that they tell us who they are,” he said.

“But it is very sad and unfortunately for the command, losing our men just like that. While the investigation has commenced, we will do everything to get the bandits arrested and face the wrath of the law.”