It appears that US-based rapper Speed Darlington is in doubt about how singer Mr Eazi was able to win the heart of his lover Temi, who happens to be the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

Darlington who took to Instagram to share a goofy moment of the duo, said he is yet to ascertain how Mr Eazi won the heart of Temi.

Speaking on relevancy as a yardstick for dating such a lady, the rapper said Temi still stayed despite the fact that Mr Eazi is on the “list of nobodies”

Darlington wrote “Bro seriously which country is your voodoo priest in? I’m willing to blow 100,000 naira on a voodoo priest to help me land a rich man daughter eating off my hands.

“What is it you got that she can’t get enough of? relevancy is like 1000 miles away from you and she still stay even though you are on nobodies list. How many songs have you drop this year my friend already dropped two I have dropped one another one coming on my birthday three weeks from now.

“I am trying so hard to see your hotness it’s it’s very hard. I have been giving signal to the older sister and still refuse to receive it I’m running out of shots to shoot So I have to resort to voodoo Priest, I must tie one of them.

Recall that the singer had said he met Temi when her sister, DJ Cuppy, who is his friend invited him for one of her numerous events in London, United Kingdom.

Shortly after, their relationship was made public and ever since then, their relationship has continued to wax stronger, making them be the faves of many.

The couple recently celebrated three years anniversary of their love affair.