SARS Operatives Allegedly Shoot Two Traders In Ogun Market

Pandemonium broke out in the Olomore axis of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Ogun State capital on Thursday, when operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), allegedly shot two traders.

According to a witness, a trader, SARS operatives numbering about eight and suspected to be attached to the Lafenwa divisional police headquarters, stormed the popular Pepper and Fresh Fish market in an unmarked Siena Toyota vehicle when pepper and tomatoes traders were of loading their goods.

The witness further informed reporters that the officers accosted the two victims, Musa Adamu and Awwal; dragged them to a point where they were shot.

“Adamu was shot in the head, while Awwal was shot twice in the leg. The victims were left in the pools of their blood.

It was further gathered that three other traders were taken away by the SARS operatives and fled the scene.

The victims who were taken to a private hospital for treatment, were later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, for further treatment.

Miffed by the police’s action, scores of traders comprising Hausa and Yoruba as well as residents of the area, took to the streets, barricading the Brewery-Olomore-Ita Oshin end of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway and made a bonfire.