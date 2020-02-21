Sacked Bayelsa Deputy Governor-elect Breaks Silence

Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governor-elect in Bayelsa state, has said that he did not forge any of his certificates.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, last week Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificates of Return presented to Degi-Eremienyo and the governor-elect, David Lyon, on 21 November, 2019.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy governorship candidate deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Lyon got 352,552 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

But based on the judgment, Diri has since been sworn in as the number one citizen of the oil-rich state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the embattled senator asked the police to vet his credentials.

“The aim of this press conference is to defend my reputation which the Justices of the Supreme Court, whether consciously or unconsciously, subjected to scurrilous scandal, assault and unfair imputation,” he said.

“Let me state that some of my primary school teachers are still alive: Chief Eredogiyo Watson, Chief Allen Obebe-Orukari and Susan Otiotio.

“Let me also state in clear and graphic terms that I attended two secondary schools.

“First, Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema, Rivers State where some of my classmates were Harrison Braide, Tombo Douglas, Ferdinand Amabebe: Professor Owunari George Will, Justice Biobele Georgewill, Chief David Briggs and Alpheus Otta and some of my teachers were Mr Wamarte and Mrs Humbly, Mr Frank etc.

“All my academic certificates are in the public domain. Whether they are genuine or forged are verifiable matters.

“If these certificates exist and have not been altered in any manner, it would mean they are genuine. The next enquiry would then be if the names appearing thereon belong to me or belong to some other persons.

“If no other persons can be found who claim the names in the certificates then they are mine.

“Judges including justices of the Supreme Court are free to request law enforcement agencies to investigate persons who appear before them as to the commission or otherwise of crimes.”

He also said, “All the educational qualifications I presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission to aid my constitutional qualification were acquired by me personally from institutions here in Nigeria which are still in existence till date. The records are verifiable anytime and any day here in Nigeria.”