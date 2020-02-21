Olympiakos Vs Arsenal: What Arteta Said About Lacazette’s Winner

Head coach Mikel Arteta said Alexandre Lacazette needed his team-mates’ support to overcome his goal drought as the Frenchman netted Arsenal’s winner at Olympiakos in the Europa League.

Lacazette had featured for Arsenal in nine straight matches without scoring before ending the goal drought in the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

“That confidence and support came from me and his team-mates,” said Arteta.

“The way they reacted when he scored, that was a lift.”

Arteta also said, “That’s not just a coincidence. It’s something that happens because the energy of the team is putting energy into him as well.”

The Arsenal head coach also said something about his team’s defence.

“We should have started better than we did in the first half,” he said.

“Defensively we made one or two mistakes positionally that could cost us in difficult situations, and then with the ball we gave a lot of simple balls away.”

The two sides will meet again at the Emirates on 27 February.