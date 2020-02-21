Oluwo Of Iwo Reacts To Suspension For Six Months For Assault

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has condemned his suspension by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers for six months for assaulting a fellow monarch.

Concise News reports that the Council, comprising royal fathers, took the decision at its emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere.

Presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Council also constituted a committee to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

The committee is headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun.

It was learned that part of the reasons for suspending Oluwo was his alleged disrespect for Alaafin of Oyo, Alake of Egbaland and Ooni.

Concise News reports that a fight ensued between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo.

The face-off happened during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama last Friday.

In a statement issued by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the Oluwo described his suspension as political, adding that the reasons for his suspension are porous, lacking in logic and not portray the revered traditional council in a good light.

He added that the council refused to address the allegation that he punched a monarch, the reason for the meeting.

Akanbi said any suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting is subject to the approval of the state government.

He described the suspension as audio, stating it is unprofessional of the respected Osun State traditional council meeting to make such pronouncement without the approval of the state government.

Oluwo said the argument for the suspension was out of context, saying the reason the emergency meeting was summoned by the council was not addressed.

The monarch said he was surprised to note that his purported suspension for his conduct against certain traditional rulers is strange to the traditional institution book of history and will never stand.

The statement read: “I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

“It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political. They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin. And the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting.

“If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council. It is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba.

“Maybe because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension”

“It is pure political and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand”