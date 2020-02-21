Oluwo Of Iwo Suspended Six Months For Assault

The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers has suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for six months for allegedly beating up a fellow traditional ruler.

The Council, comprising royal fathers, took the decision at its emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere.

Presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Council also constituted a committee to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

The committee is headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun.

Oba Akanbi had allegedly beaten up another monarch, Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo.

This happened during a peace meeting called to resolve a land dispute among royal fathers within the Iwo axis.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Bashir Makama, had summoned the royal fathers.