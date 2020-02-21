The Nollywood industry was thrown into a mourning session, after an actor and production manager Frank Dallas was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Concise News learnt that Dallas had visited the hotel for a summit on Wednesday.

After his demise, the National President of AGN, Mr Emeja Rollas, was said to have immediately declared three days of mourning and prayed in honour of the late actor.

A statement signed by the Guild’s PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, reads in part: ‘With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’

“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.

“State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020. Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers.

“We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Popularly known as “Adedibu” or “Killer” in movie circles, Dallas who hails from Ohafia in Abia State was the former public relations officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos chapter.

This platform understands that Chinda-Coker defeated him to emerge AGN national PRO in an election held late last year.

Hours ago, Patience Oseni, a woman who usually plays witchcraft roles in movies died.

Fellow Nollywood actress Ejiro Okurame, via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 broke the news.

Emeka Rollas, Chairman Actors Guild of Nigeria, also confirmed Oseni’s exit from earth on Wednesday.