Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, February 21st, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, February 21st, 2020.

The Senate President Thursday read a bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant members of Boko Haram terror group. The bill, National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 340), was sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam from Yobe East.

Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governor-elect in Bayelsa state, has said that he did not forge any of his certificates. Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the embattled senator asked the police to vet his credentials.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Supreme Court to reverse the judgment that annulled the victory of David Lyon in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state. The party argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction and denied it fair hearing when it proceeded to disqualify its governorship candidate.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has asked the government of United States to to consider the long-standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its visa restrictions on Nigeria. Aregbesola, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, on Thursday, said the Nigerian government believed that the cooperation with the US would help address Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over the rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of repentant Boko Haram members by the federal government. CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, expressed the concern at a news conference in Abuja to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction.

Governor Hope Uzodinma Imo has appealed to the federal government to refund over N32billion spent by his predecessors on federal roads in the state. The Imo governor made the appeal when he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Uzodinma, while speaking with journalists, said he raised the issue with Buhari because Imo was ‘financially distressed’.

The Federal Government has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari won’t resign over the insecurity challenge in the country. Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also said the government will not go back on its plans to regulate the social media.

The Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, says the Nigerian Army needs 100,000 additional soldiers to win the war against Boko Haram. The governor said this in Maiduguri when some members of the house of representatives visited him. Chairman of the committee on defence, Babajimi Benson, led the delegation.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) authority has named a major road in the nation’s capital after Dr. Stella Adadevoh, the late medical doctor who prevented the spread of Ebola epidemic in the country. The FCT authority renamed the road after Adedovah six years after she died from the disease in Lagos.

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo replaced scorer Anthony Martial in the 67th minute as Manchester United recorded a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team were “a bit sloppy” as the visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis scored in the 15th minute.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.