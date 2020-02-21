Home » N-Power: Minister Sadiya Farouq Finally Breaks Silence On January Stipend

By - 51 mins on February 21, 2020
N-Power: Minister Sadiya Farouq Finally Speaks On January Stipend

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Friday pleaded with N-Power beneficiaries not to go on strike, promising that they will be paid “soon”, Concise News reports.

Farouq was speaking on TVC News in an interview monitored by this writer.

It would be recalled that N-Power beneficiaries under the aegis of the National Association of N-Power Volunteers, had in a statement last week, accused Farouq of holding on to their January pay (N30, 000), threatening to stop going to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

But reacting to the beneficiaries’ displeasure; the government official assured them that they will start to receive their allowance “soon”.

“We are going through administrative procedures. And they should please look at the benefits of this programme,” Farouq said.

“They should be appreciative of what the government has done, rather than embark on this strike that we are hearing about.”

