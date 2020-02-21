N-Power: Minister Sadiya Farouq Finally Breaks Silence On January Stipend

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Friday pleaded with N-Power beneficiaries not to go on strike, promising that they will be paid “soon”, Concise News reports.

N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management – @Sadiya_farouq pic.twitter.com/28oLfOqQOH — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 21, 2020

N-Power beneficiaries should not embark on nationwide protest, they will be paid soon – Minister, Humanitarian Affairs and Disasater Management, @Sadiya_farouq pic.twitter.com/83iFB2i69T — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 21, 2020

Farouq was speaking on TVC News in an interview monitored by this writer.

It would be recalled that N-Power beneficiaries under the aegis of the National Association of N-Power Volunteers, had in a statement last week, accused Farouq of holding on to their January pay (N30, 000), threatening to stop going to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

But reacting to the beneficiaries’ displeasure; the government official assured them that they will start to receive their allowance “soon”.

“We are going through administrative procedures. And they should please look at the benefits of this programme,” Farouq said.

“They should be appreciative of what the government has done, rather than embark on this strike that we are hearing about.”