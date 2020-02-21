Since the crash of her marriage, there have always been different rumours about award-winning afrobeats queen, Tiwa savage, but it appears she is regretting ever letting the public know too much about her.

In an interview with Elle South African Magazine, Tiwa said she regrets making her marital issues known to the public, while describing that as her biggest failure.

According to the mother of one, she chooses not to address anything again because it makes matters even worst.

The “49-99” crooner said: “My biggest failure was exposing my private life too much. “There will always be speculation, but by addressing it, you are adding more fuel to the fire. “I now choose not to address anything.”

Recall that in 2018, Tiwa was allegedly served divorce papers by Teebillz, her ex-husband and manager.

The Cable reported that Teebillz filed for divorce after efforts to resolve the problems in their marriage failed.

According to reports, Teebillz, who had pulled a suicidal stunt in 2016, blaming the singer’s complete focus on her career, relocated to the United States for a fresh start.

Alleged Relationship With Wizkid

The mother of one had been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with starboy Wizkid.

The superstars have been alleged to be lovers as they are mostly seen together in public places and engaging in activities which portray them to be in a relationship.

But during her “Everything Savage concert on Monday, December 23, Tiwa openly addressed and seemingly confirmed the relationship with Wizkid, saying she might be older but she is sweet.

Describing the “Joro” crooner as a special one, the mother of one said: “It’s not a community relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship, I may be older, but the older the berry….”