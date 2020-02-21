Man United: Solskjaer Reacts To Brugge Draw As Ighalo Makes Europa League Debut

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo replaced scorer Anthony Martial in the 67th minute as Manchester United recorded a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team were “a bit sloppy” as the visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis scored in the 15th minute.

But the Red Devils equalised when Anthony Martial raced through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one to register two goals in two consecutive matches.

However, Solskjaer thought United struggled in Belgium.

“I don’t think it was one of the best games anyone’s seen,” Solskjaer said.

“It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions.

“We got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job.”

Solskjaer also felt the ball used in Europa League games did not help improve the quality of football on display as the game was played in heavy rain.

He said, “I think you can ask any of the players, that ball doesn’t help anyone play football.

“It’s just different and difficult to play with. You can get one and try!

“But it’s the same for the two teams, of course. But the conditions weren’t nice, the wind and the rain.”

United and Brugge will meet again at Old Trafford on 27 February.