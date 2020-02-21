Nollywood screen diva Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to gush over her children, while giving hint on having another baby.

Concise News reports that Ojo who has two children, Festus and Priscilla shared their photo, while boasting about producing cutest babies.

She wrote “Honestly, I think I make the cutest & prettiest babies I need to make one more for the road, what do you think.”

It however appears the light-skinned actress joked about the comment.

Last year, the single mother of two, through her Instagram page shared a heartfelt story about her failed marriage, and how she raised her kids.

The film producer and entrepreneur made it known that we all have a story to tell and no matter how careful or cautious you can be, life has a way of taking its toll on people.

She used this visual to encourage women to hold on and never give up, in commemoration of Mother’s day.

“Everyone has a story, everyone’s life is a story. I decided to share a bit with you, to strengthen and to encourage someone out there. We’re all capable of doing amazing things. but whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember how far you have come,” Iyabo Ojo captioned her video.

“Never stop in your storm.

“Isaiah 41:10 So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”