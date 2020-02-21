Insurgency Reward For Our Sins- Sultan Of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll has again weighed in on the spate of insurgency in the country, describing it as God’s punishment on the country for disobedience to his words.

He said this at the 5th International Conference on “Love and Tolerance: Countering Violent Extremism for Peaceful Coexistence” in Abuja.

Represented by the Emir of Jiwa, Dr. Idris Musa, the Sultan said insurgency will only stop when Nigerians start obeying the bible and Quran.

“The security challenge is our problem. The Holy Quran is a message to mankind. The Hoy Bible is a message to mankind. If we cannot listen to what the Bible and Quran have taught us and we continue in our bad ways, what do we expect?

“It is part of the punishment we are receiving based on our sins. If we can stop committing sin and abide by God’s words, things will change.

“I thank the UFUK Foundation for trying to unite the world to become one and love each other. Today, we are in a situation that most of us do not love each other. This is wrong, we are created in the same way and we are brothers, no matter the situation and religion.

“We are appealing to everyone to live together and be our brother’s keeper and live in harmony. We should not create problems for each other,” he said.

The Sultan however expressed hope that God’s mercy, peace and unity will reign in the nation.

“We can win the fight against insurgency. Everyone is afraid of each other, but I am sure that we are going to win the war. Today, it has reached a situation where a senior citizen is running away from the common man, because, he is thinking that he would lose his life, why?” he asked. He called on Muslims and Christians to continue to pray for