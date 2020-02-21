Fela’s Family Deserves Apology From FG, Says Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo has said that the federal government still owes the family of the late legend an apology and compensation.

Concise News understands that Seun made this known in a recent interview where he lamented over Buhari-led administration.

According to the afrobeats star, “It’s a shame that we’re still ruled by the same people my father was talking about 35 years ago or something, that’s poor.

“We need to do better,My father said everything he had to about Buhari. He’s a kind person that you don’t need to go far to find out what my father thought about him.

“Buhari is one person, you know but I feel the federal government still owes the Kuti Family an apology, not just my dad, and compensation.”

Also speaking on the issue of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #Revolutionnow movement, Seun said “Sowore’s cause is Nigeria’s cause, the people’s cause.

“This our demagoguery that we like in Nigeria, trying to make a demagogue of Sowore is the wrong way to approach the issue. I’m a huge supporter of his ideas but they’re not exclusively tied to him. Sowore and I have a lot in common.”