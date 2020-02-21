EPL: Bayern Star Lewandowski Reveals His ‘Special Day’

Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski has revealed he once received a phone call from legendary football manager, Sir Alex Ferguson persuading him to join English Premier League (EPL) club, Manchester United.

Concise News reports that the Polish hitman is widely considered as one of the best strikers of his generation since transferring to the Bundesliga a few year back from his native Poland.

At a time, Manchester United and Sir Alex were strongly interested in him. Although, nothing concrete happened, and he stayed put in Germany.

“I was speaking with him [Ferguson] after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United,” Lewandowski told the Guardian.

“Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United.

“Borussia Dortmund said: ‘No, that’s that.’ That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me.”