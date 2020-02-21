Eedris Abdulkareem: Burna Boy Stole A Lot From Fela

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has said that afro-fusion singer Burna Boy stole a lot from legendary singer Fela Kuti and afrobeats to become who is he today.

Concise News reports that Abdulkareem’s comment came in reaction to Burna Boy’s claim that no other artist paved way for except Fela.

The self-acclaimed African Giant had last week taken to his Twitter handle to praise himself and declare himself best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela.

He said that he had always known that he was ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knew he was actually the best.

In another Twitter rant on Saturday, Burna Boy “I repeat. Nobody that is not Fela or My Family can EVER say they paved any way for me. Fvck you!”

I a innterview with TVC, Abdulkareem asked Burna Boy to apologise over his remarks.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner said “Burna Boy needs to apologise, at least Fela made it happen for you, you stole a lot from him. You stole a lot of Fela’s songs to become who you are. And you stole from afrobeats to become who you are even though Fela’s songs are strictly about message that add values to the lives of people. What is your song all about?”