Coronavirus: China Speaks On Nigerians Being Among 29 Infected Foreigners

The Chinese Government has revealed that no Nigerian was among the 29 foreign citizens infected with the coronavirus in the Asian country, Concise News reports.

In its daily bulletin on coronavirus through its embassy in Abuja on Thursday, the Chinese government added that two of the foreigners were reported to have died.

The bulletin added that the Chinese National Health Commission had received 74,576 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,118 deaths and 16,155 patients cured and discharged from hospital.

It read, “As of February 19, the National Health Commission had received 74,576 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,118 deaths and 16,155 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 4,922 suspected cases.

“So far, 126,363 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contacts with infected patients. Also, 29 foreign citizens in China have been infected. Among them, 18 had recovered and were discharged from hospital, two were dead and nine are still under quarantine and treatment. No Nigerians are infected.”

Concise News reports that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency over a new coronavirus that has killed at least 2,004 people following an outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

A total of 74,576 cases of infection have been reported across China, most of them in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

Deaths have also been confirmed in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, France, Taiwan and Iran.

According to the WHO, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

These viruses were originally transmitted between animals and people. SARS, for instance, was transmitted from civet cats to humans while MERS moved to humans from a type of camel.

Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

The name coronavirus comes from the Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under an electron microscope, the image of the virus looks like a solar corona.

The novel coronavirus, identified by Chinese authorities on January 7 and since named COVID-19, is a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans. Little is known about it, although human-to-human transmission has been confirmed.

According to the WHO, signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, multiple organ failure and even death.

Current estimates of the incubation period – the amount of time between infection and the onset of symptoms – range from one to 14 days. Most infected people show symptoms within five to six days.

However, infected patients can also be asymptomatic, meaning they do not display any symptoms despite having the virus in their systems