Chelsea vs Tottenham: Spurs Finishing Fourth Would Be My Greatest Achievement, Says Mourinho

As they prepare to face Chelsea on Saturday in the London derby, Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach, Jose Mourinho has claimed that considering the current injury situation at his club, finishing fourth on the English Premier League (EPL) log will be his “greatest feat”.

Concise News reports that Spurs captain, Harry Kane has been out of action since New Year’s Day, with Son Heung-min joining him on the treatment table on Tuesday.

‘Mou’ insist the impact of the two unavailable forwards on his team is massive.

“Would a top-four finish be my greatest feat? In these circumstances, yes,” he told a press conference on Friday.

“Sonny and Harry score the majority of Tottenham goals. If we manage to finish fourth without Harry and Sonny would be something incredible for the boys.

“We have to give everything we have.”

Asked if he was proud of Spurs’ position on the table (fifth presently), the former Manchester United and Real Madrid trainer replied: “I am but that’s not about me. Not about me.

“If it was about me, I would even choose to move quickly to July 1 and start the pre-season with my players, without injuries, going to Premier League day one with the same points as everybody else.

“That’s not about me, it’s about us, that’s the club. The boys did fantastic to put themselves back in the positions where we belong, these positions fighting for the top four. The situation is difficult.

“Don’t think of any targets, we just want to go match after match and see where this can take us. After three months we went from closer to the relegation positions, which obviously was never a problem.

“But we went from there to be one point behind the top four. Amazing effort by everyone. So now that we’re in this position, we earned the right to fight for it.”