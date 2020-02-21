Home » Boko Haram Strikes Motorists In Yobe Community

Boko Haram Strikes Motorists In Yobe Community

By - 1 hour on February 21, 2020
Boko Haram (image courtesy: Nigerian Army)

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked motorists near Lantaiwa in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

But it is unclear whether passengers have been abducted or not as information was sketchy at the time of publishing this report.

Concise News understands that Lantaiwa is a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

Operatives of the Nigerian army have been mobilized to the area, according to an army spokesman tied to the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh.

More to come…

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

