Boko Haram Strikes Motorists In Yobe Community

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly attacked motorists near Lantaiwa in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

But it is unclear whether passengers have been abducted or not as information was sketchy at the time of publishing this report.

Concise News understands that Lantaiwa is a community located 70 kilometers north from Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

Operatives of the Nigerian army have been mobilized to the area, according to an army spokesman tied to the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh.

More to come…