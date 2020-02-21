Home » Bayelsa: Gov. Diri Appoints Aides

By - 2 hours on February 21, 2020
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has appointed Daniel Alabrah and Kombowei Benson as acting chief press secretary and secretary to the state government (SSG) respectively.

Alabrah was special adviser on Public Affairs to former Governor Seriake Dickson while Benson was a former Speaker of the House of Assembly.

A statement by Alabrah said Diri also appointed Benson Agadaga as his chief of staff; Peter Akpe as deputy chief of staff, and Irorodamie Komonibo as principal secretary.

“All the appointments are with immediate effect, with the secretary to the state government to be sworn in at a later date.”

