APC To Fayose: You Are Not Qualified To Join Our Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has told the former governor of the Southwest state, Ayodele Fayose, that he is not suitable and not permitted to join the ruling party.

The party was reacting to a statement allegedly credited to Fayose that he would join the APC if his ordained Peoples Democratic Party state chairmanship aspirant failed to get the position.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, Ajayi asked Fayose to perish the thought of defecting to the APC, noting that Fayose was not wanted in the party because of his antecedents.

The APC spokesman added that the party was not a dumping ground “for failed politicians” like the former governor.

Ajayi described the APC as “a disciplined, refined and integrity-inclined type which would not tolerate people like Fayose,” adding that “Fayose is not qualified to be a member of the APC in the state.”

The statement read: “We will not welcome him to the great and decent family in the state.

“It is better he stays back in his PDP to get it more destroyed instead of coming to a principled, disciplined, transparent, law-abiding and organised party like the APC.

“The Ekiti APC members know the people behind the masquerade and thereby warn people like Fayose not to turn the APC to a dumping ground where they can defect to.”