Ace comedian, Alibaba is of the opinion that a working class man tries to create time for the one he loves, while the jobless ones are those that are always available.

Alibaba said this while dishing some relationship advice on his Instagram handle.

According to the comedian who doubles as an actor, seeing one’s partner everyday is not a measure of love.

He said “A man who works and works hard tries and creates time from his busy schedule for those he loves . a jobless man is the one who always has time.

“Choose who you want to be with. Don’t let all these people come online to confuse you.

“Any man who is available 24/7… is not the kind of man you want.

“And if your lady is busy, appreciate her efforts to make it up. Don’t burn out the few moments you have, quarreling over the times she wasn’t available.

“Our jobs and time required differ. An actor may have all the time in the world for you. But a 9-5 worker can only be available at weekends.

“Some Naval officers can be away for months. Don’t compare them with that photographer that covers weddings and sees you all week.Because he sees you every day doesn’t mean he loves you more than the one who works hard and sees you once in a week…Be guided