Alleged Fraud: EFCC Arrests Abubakar Audu’s Son

Muhammed Audu, son of the former governor of Kogi State, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Concise News reports that the anti-graft agency disclosed this in a series of tweets on Thursday.

EFCC said that investigations revealed that the suspect used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

According to the EFCC, the suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.

Muhammed Audu sought to replace his late father in the 2015 election but the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) settled for Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor.

His father was leading in the election but died before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the official results.