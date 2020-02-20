Uzodinma Visits Buhari, Seeks Refund Of N32bn

Governor Hope Uzodinma Imo has appealed to the federal government to refund over N32billion spent by his predecessors on federal roads in the state.

The Imo governor made the appeal when he paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uzodinma, while speaking with journalists, said he raised the issue with Buhari because Imo was ‘financially distressed’.

He said, “About N32bn that was spent on federal roads in the past…Imo is financially distressed.”

The governor said the funds, if released, would assist in clearing both salary and pension arrears.

He also said that the consultants he engaged discovered that at least N32 billion was spent on federal roads in the past.

Uzodinma’s predecessors are Achike Udenwa (1999 to 2007), Ikedi Ohakim (2007 to 2011), Rochas Okorocha (2011 to 2019) and Emeka Ihedioha who governed for seven months before the supreme court replaced him.

In 2016, Okorocha had described roads in the state as death traps, adding that his administration had to fix several roads for the benefit of the people.

“In Imo, we do not know again which one is federal road or state-owned. We do every road like the Akokwa/Orlu road which we have fixed and dualised. Owerri/Port-Harcourt road is so bad. There must be cooperation between the federal government and stakeholders on these roads,” he had said.

In June 2019, Ihedioha launched the construction of 16 urban roads in the state, totalling 81 kilometers and estimated to cost N23.4 billion.

The former governor also launched the reconstruction of Government Technical College (GTC) road, Okporo road and Orlu road.