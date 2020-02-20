Home » US Visa Ban: Nigeria Makes Fresh Demand From Trump

US Visa Ban: Nigeria Makes Fresh Demand From Trump

By - 53 mins on February 20, 2020
Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama with President Muhammadu Buhari (Photo: State House)

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has asked the government of United States to to consider the long-standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its visa restrictions on Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the President Donald Trump administration imposed the immigration visa ban on Africa’s most populous nation, as well as Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan on 31 January.

It was done to “address security concerns in the way the banned countries track their own citizens, share information with the U.S. and cooperate on immigration matters,” the US had explained.

But Aregbesola, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, on Thursday, said the Nigerian government believed that the cooperation with the US would help address Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.

The minister and former governor of Osun state also said that Nigeria had complied with most of the issues of concern raised by the US.

He said that Nigeria had uploaded over 700 stolen or lost Passports on the Nigeria Immigration Service’s Database.

Aregbesola said that Nigeria, as an important ally of the US, should be commended rather than sanctioned.

He also appealed to the US to review its Visa Validity to Nigerians from two years limit to at least five years.

‘We are positive that visa restriction is a temporary one, it will soon be put behind us,” the statement quoted Aregbesola as saying when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, and her team paid him a visit in Abuja.

