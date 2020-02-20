Uche Maduagwu States Cause Of Marriage Breakups In Nollywood

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is of the opinion that several marriages fail in the industry as a result of disloyalty on the part of the actresses.

Concise News reports that Maduagwu said this in a post on his Instagram handle where he shared a photo of Davido and his fiancee Chioma Rowland.

According to the actor, 94% of marriage breakups in Nollywood arise because the actresses’ allow “celebrity status restrain their duty of total loyalty to their husbands”

Maduagwu wrote “4% of marriage breakups in Nollywood is caused by disloyalty from popular actresses.

I don’t want to mention any name because most of the actresses involved are not just colleagues but also close #friends, but sometimes the truth is bitter.

“If you take a closer look at all the recent #marriage breakup in our industry, you will notice a pattern, disloyalty, some actresses actually allow their #celebrity status restrain their duty of total loyalty to their #husbands, and before you know it, one thing leads to another,” he wrote.

“I am not saying this because my prayers brought Chioma and @davidoofficial together, but if popular actresses in #Nollywood were loyal to their ex-husbands like Chioma is to #Davido right now, there would be no breakups,” he added.

