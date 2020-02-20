Home » Uche Maduagwu States Cause Of Marriage Breakups In Nollywood

Uche Maduagwu States Cause Of Marriage Breakups In Nollywood

Uche Maduaguwugwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is of the opinion that several marriages fail in the industry as a  result of disloyalty on the part of the actresses.

Concise News reports that Maduagwu said this in a post  on his Instagram handle where he shared a photo of Davido and his fiancee Chioma Rowland.

According to the actor, 94% of marriage breakups in Nollywood arise because the actresses’ allow “celebrity status restrain their duty of total loyalty to their husbands”

Maduagwu wrote “4% of marriage breakups in Nollywood is caused by disloyalty from popular actresses.

I don’t want to mention any name because most of the actresses involved are not just colleagues but also close #friends, but sometimes the truth is bitter.

“If you take a closer look at all the recent #marriage breakup in our industry, you will notice a pattern, disloyalty, some actresses actually allow their #celebrity status restrain their duty of total loyalty to their #husbands, and before you know it, one thing leads to another,” he wrote.

“I am not saying this because my prayers brought Chioma and @davidoofficial together, but if popular actresses in #Nollywood were loyal to their ex-husbands like Chioma is to #Davido right now, there would be no breakups,” he added.

