Tope Alabi Explains Reasons For Her ‘Worldly’ Dance In Viral Video

Hours ago, A-list gospel singer Tope Alabi trended in the social media community after a video of her showing some funny moves which critics described as ” worldly” surfaced online.

The dance moves according to Nigerians was “reckless” for a gospel singer like her.

But addressing her motives for dancing in such manner in an interview with TVC, Alabi said she had to dance in that manner to celebrate her father’s life after death.

According to the gospel singer, the action took place during the thanksgiving ceremony, shortly after the christian wake-keep organised for her dad Joseph Akinyele Obayomi, who died in December 2019..

Earlier, she recounted how her parents almost believed that she would not be a blessing to them because of the way she lived her life while growing up.

While paying tribute to her father, she said: “I remember how receptively slow people thought I was; how overbearingly unassuming I was. I remember how stubborn I was too. Despite my receptive attitudes, I didn’t project the character of decency when I was growing. I would jump at any available ‘bolekaja’ and off I would go,”