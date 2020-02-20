Award-winning singer and DMW boss Davido has advised his Twitter followers to show more kindness to people, as tomorrow is not guaranteed.

Davido, known to proselytize the idea that “we rise by lifting others,” gave the idea in a tweet which appears to be a reaction to the death of young America rapper Pop Smoke who was shot dead in his apartment in Los Angeles.

According to the “Risky” crooner, certain things like forgiveness and acts of kindness should never be taken for granted.

Davido wrote “Make that call . Send that text. Forgive that person . Tell them you miss them . Let go of that Grudge . Show more kindness . Dont take it for granted because tomorrow isnt promised”

Meanwhile, Davido who is also known to be a philanthropist is of the opinion that having a good heart is not favourable in Nigeria.

The event that led to such opinion by Davido is unclear, but he said that in a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

“Good heart no dey work for naija” he tweeted.