With the trend on how people, including celebrities, expose their bodies or go nude to look appealing, Nollywood actress Stella Damasus says the act is not a way of looking sexy.

Damasus, who shared a photo of hers wearing a beautiful smile, said there were numerous ways in which women could look good without going nude.

According to the 41-year-old actress, a woman’s smile, clothing, gaits and confidence brings out the sexiness in her.

She wrote, “I will say it again. You don’t have to be nude or vulgar in your appearance to be SEXY. The way you carry yourself even in A pair of Jeans and a sweat shirt can make heads turn. Your confidence can be SEXY. Your smile can be SEXY. Your voice can be SEXY. Even your eyes alone can make you SEXY. Don’t show it all or put everything out there to be called SEXY. You are enough dear.”

The actress recently drew lines between being a feminist and a bitter woman.

Stating that the difference between the two should be clear, she said it won’t be right for bitterness to thrive thinking it is feminism.

In her words, “There is a huge difference between being a FEMINIST and being a BITTER WOMAN. Don’t blur the lines, please. We can’t allow some who are angry, start to create a general impression of what we are trying to achieve.”