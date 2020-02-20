Social Media Now Yardstick To Measure Wealth? Rita Dominic Asks

Nollywood screen diva Rita Dominic has joined the plethora of celebrities who criticise the activities on social media platforms.

Dominic, in a post on Instagram questioned people’s belief that posting certain things like luxury cars ad clothing is a yardstick to measure wealth.

“So social media has become the yardstick to measure wealth? Lol. Some people think because you don’t post certain things like designer labels, holidays, how much you have, etc on your means you are not balling? Wow. Poverty mentality much? Happiness or balling in your word means different things to different people. This life isn’t that serious, be happy you are alive and healthy first and foremost #Selah,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dominic is not the first entertainer to advise people against seeing life as rosy as portrayed on social media streets.

Recently, actress Tonto Dikeh , in a post on her Instagram handle where she dished out advice to her followers said that many have been in depression as a result of posts they come across on all platforms.

According to the mother of one who recently returned from United Arab Emirates, many of those who buy exotic cars, wear luxury items have long saved towards achieving those things.

“Quick advice for young hustling people: A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years.

Last year, Davido also called on people to continuously see themselves as progressive individuals in their various stage of life.

The singer, in a tweet said it is a world where people have been deceived by social media and the posts uploaded by celebrities and others.

According to Davido, people need not be carried away by what they see as they are in fact doing well, even if social media does not make it seem so.

He wrote, “Don’t be fooled by what you see … you’re doing so much better than u think!”