Slain Aso Rock Director’s Family Announces Burial Plans

The family of late Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an Assistant Director at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has fixed the burial of their daughter for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Concise News reports that Dagan was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, late Monday night.

Dagan, who lived in a boys quarters on 22 Road, B Close, EFAB City Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, was allegedly molested before the assailants set her ablaze.

Her remains will be interred at her family burial ground at Kwoor, in Kwalla community of Plateau State.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an alleged conspirator in the killing of the State House aide.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre.

Manzah said Ohonre was suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“Preliminary investigation into the suspected murder by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime,” spokesperson for the police, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.

“While commiserating with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased on the unfortunate incident, the FCT Police Command is assuring members of the public that it has deployed relevant investigative tools to unravel the circumstances surrounding the victim’s unfortunate death and ensure the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind the heinous act.

“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation.”