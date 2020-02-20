Home » Senate Asks FG To Review ICT, Computer Education Policy

The Senate on Thursday called on the Federal Government to review its policy on computer education and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

They also urged the Federal Government to ensure the mandatory use of ICT for teaching and learning in public schools in the country.

The resolutions of the upper chamber followed the presentation of a report titled: “Sorry state of Computer Education” in the country, on the floor of the Senate by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Senator Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe East).

Geidam was represented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom South).

