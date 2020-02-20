Santos Demand £3.75m From Barcelona For Neymar Transfer

Brazilan club Santo are still chasing money from Barcelona for the Neymar transfer – seven years after he made the switch.

The Brazilian sensation made his dream move to the Nou Camp in 2013 but Santos believe they are owed £3.75million.

Neymar’s first pro club are adamant two friendly matches should have been played between the two sides – with Neymar playing in both.

However, only one of these games took place – the 2013 Joan Gamper Trophy – which Barca won 8-0.

And with Neymar joining Paris Saint-Germain for a word-record fee of £198m in 2017, the second match with Barcelona featuring the Brazilian obviously cannot go ahead.

Now, according to reports, Santos are after compensation because that second match was never arranged.

So when he made the transfer to PSG, Santos got in touch via a letter to demand the £3.75m.

Santos have made “innumerable attempts” to contact Barcelona over the money they feel they are due, according to lawyer Leire Lopez.

In the fax sent to Barcelona in January, El Mundo state that Santos gave the Catalans five days to complete the payment before “taking as many legal actions as possible”.

It is also added that the Brazilian side will ask Barca to cover all the legal expenses if the lawsuit is taken to court.

But this is not the only controversy as the messy affair continues to rumble on.

Since the transfer, there have been a number of disputes over the transfer.

Neymar was ordered to stand trial in 2017 for fraud over the deal, which has been investigated since January 2014.

The El Mundo report states that the trial could take place this year with the prosecutors hoping to send Neymar to jail for two years and force him into paying an £8.3m fine.

They are also looking to send Neymar’s dad down for two years, his mother for one and former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell for five for business corruption.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu was charged with tax fraud and corruption for his part in the transfer while the club admitted they actually paid £78m for the star – and not the £49m originally reported.

Brazilian investment company DIS then brought a case of their own, claiming they were due 40 per cent of that transfer fee while Neymar’s parents reportedly pocketed £34m.