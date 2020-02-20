Ronaldo Lauds’ Present And Future’ Mbappe

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled exciting young player, Kylian Mbappé the ‘future and the present’ of football.

Concise News reports that the 21-year-old PSG attacker is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Mbappe came to limelight with Monaco in 2015 before moving on to the French capital club two years later.

He has since gone on to claim a FIFA World Cup honour, scoring in the final.

“Mbappe is the future and the present,” Ronaldo said in a promotional video monitored by this online news medium on Wednesday.

“He’s a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future.”

Mbappe also recently admitted he’s looking at Ronaldo and not Messi for inspiration regarding his own career.

“It’s too late for me to carve out a career like Messi’s, I would have had to stay at Monaco,” Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Without taking anything away from Messi, now I have to draw on Cristiano’s career for inspiration.

“If you’re French, obviously you would have grown up with [Zinedine] Zidane as your idol. After that, it was Cristiano, who I have been fortunate enough to have faced as an opponent, at club level and with the national team.”

Messi Commends Rival Ronaldo

In a related news, Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi has lauded Ronaldo’s ability in front of goal after the Portuguese recent impressive goalscoring form.

‘CR7’ has netted in 11 straight league games for Juventus despite turning 35 this month and has a commendable 24 goals to his name this campaign.

“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo’s recent performances.

“He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum he converts.”