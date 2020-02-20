The government of Rivers state has said that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva will e accontable for whatever happens to the supreme court justice, Mary Odili.

Concise News reports that this comes after the Supreme Court on February 13, sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Degi-Eremienyo, deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Following the ruling, protesters suspected to be supporters of the APC had besieged the residence of Odili on Tuesday in protest against the judgment.

Reacting in a communique issued on Wednesday, Paulinus Nsirim, the state’s commissioner for information, said “that the Rivers State Executive Council observed that the Federal Government seems not to show interest in the sponsored threats to the lives of Dr Peter Odili and members of his family”.

“That the Rivers State Executive Council condemns the barricading of the residence of Dr Peter Odili at Maitama, Abuja by sponsored thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the communique read.

“That the Rivers State Executive Council wondered why Dr Peter Odili’s family should be singled out for the unwarranted attack, when the judgment that ousted David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa State was a unanimous decision of a five-member panel of Supreme Court Justices.

“That Rivers State Government will hold Timipre Sylva and Adams Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to Dr Peter Odili and members of his family.”

The Rivers government noted that the it will employ all legal means to protect Odili’s family, and Rivers indigene serving as judicial officers both at the federal and state level.

Recall that Oshiomhole came under attack since he reacted to the supreme court’s ruling.