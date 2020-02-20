Real Madrid Star, Partner Welcome Baby After 14-hour Delivery

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde and his partner, Mina Bonino, have welcomed their first seed to the world on February 20, Concise News reports.

Bonino was in labour for 14 hours and she posted a photo of herself, Valverde, 21, and their child on Instagram a few hours later.

“After 14 hours of labour, with the last three being very difficult, I am convinced that one draws strength from where one does not have when bringing a child into the world, and all the pain was worth it,” she wrote.

“On 20/02/2020 at 00:02, Benicio Valverde was born in Madrid due to a very difficult but successful natural birth. We love you, son.

“I hope you know how expected you were and how much we wanted to meet you.

“To you, Dad, who is my partner, my husband, who is unconditionally by my side and while I was pushing, you told me, ‘let’s go, chimuela, it’s coming out.’ Here is our prize and this is your best goal.”

Bonino, who is older than the Real Madrid man is a TV presenter and journalist.

Valverde has been playing for the Spanish giants since he joined from Uruguayan club Penarol in 2016.