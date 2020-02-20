PDP’S Agbaje Speaks About Tinubu Sponsoring Governorship Bid

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje, has dismissed insinuations that he was sponsored by leader of the ruling APC Bola Tinubu to destablise the PDP during the last election.

Agbaje, while dismissing the allegation, said he was never a mole of the ruling party during the election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Voice of Reason Goke Omisore Lecture, with the theme: “Restructuring; Building a Knowledge-Based Society,” Agbaje said that all the allegations against him during the last election were political gimmicks.

“There were many things said. I was accused of being the opposition’s mole in the party, saying that it was Bola Tinubu that was sponsoring me,” he told NAN.

“All those allegations were their own figment of imaginations because Tinubu that they are talking about, I had yet to meet him in the past six years, so where is that coming from?

“Also, it was said that I am the one supplying drugs to all the state hospitals in Lagos. If anybody says I am government contractor, such person should produce a proof.

“People can be accused of anything, and that is what politics is all about. I have said it, I am not a government contractor, either state or federal.”

He also said, “I don’t play politics of sentiments because I am different, all those allegations were just politicking to equate me out.

“Well, concerning running for gubernatorial election again, I have not said that I will run, but I remain a politician. I can remain as a politician without contesting for election.”