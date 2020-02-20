Home » Nigerian Senator Proposes Agency For Repentant Boko Haram Members

Nigerian Senator Proposes Agency For Repentant Boko Haram Members

By - 27 mins on February 20, 2020
Some repentant Boko Haram members (image courtesy: Nigerian Army)

The Senate President Thursday read a bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant members of Boko Haram terror group.

Concise News understands that the bill, National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020 (SB. 340), was sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam from Yobe East.

It aims to create a national agency that would see to the rehabilitation, de-radicalisation, and integration of repentant terrorists in Nigeria.

Senator Gaidam is the immediate past governor of Yobe, one of the states suffering attacks by the insurgents in Nigeria’s north-east.

Recall that a factional Boko Haram group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), invaded the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi on 19 February, 2018, where they abducted over 100 schoolgirls.

The girls, except Leah Sharibu, were later freed.

Leah was reported to have been held back by the insurgents for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

