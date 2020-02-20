Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, February 20th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, February 20th, 2020.

David Lyon, the man whose election as governor of Bayelsa state was annulled by the Supreme Court hours to his inauguration, has asked his supporters to remain calm. Lyon said he had been a peacemaker and would not support, sponsor or direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the ruling.

Kassim Afebgua says the rift between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, confirms the existence of many cabals in the Buhari presidency. Afegbua, who was spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, said the rift confirms the existence of too many power blocs in the presidency.

The police have arrested an alleged conspirator in the murder of Laetitia Dagan, an Assistant Director tied to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. Police in the Abuja said the suspect, identified as Edirin Ohonre, conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama On Wednesday ordered the release of the passport of former national security adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki. The presiding judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, gave the order following an application by Dasuki’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji, pursuant to section 491, 492 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced that 63 people who had contacts with the Lassa Fever patient in the state are being monitored. Lagos government confirmed a Lassa fever case on Wednesday, saying the patient had been isolated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Barr Joy Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This follows the reorganisation of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC by the President.

Nigerians are shocked over the statement credited to the acting chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that corruption is the cause of the deadly coronavirus. Speaking on Tuesday on the side effects of corruption, during the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Magu said the social vice was the cause of coronavirus.

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Jimi Agbaje, has dismissed insinuations that he was sponsored by leader of the ruling APC Bola Tinubu to destablise the PDP during the last election. Agbaje, while dismissing the allegation, said he was never a mole of the ruling party during the election.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Wednesday that he would remain with the club despite the Premier League side’s two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA. “If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100 percent more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after City beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday.

The woman who usually plays witchcraft roles in movies Patience Oseni has died. Fellow Nollywood actress Ejiro Okurame, via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 broke the news.

