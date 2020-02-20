Home » N-Power: Investigative Hearing On Scheme Held At House Of Reps Abuja (Photos)

By - 2 hours on February 20, 2020
The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Wednesday alongside the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imoukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, attended an investigative hearing on the scheme at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.

Although details of the meeting was unclear as at the time of publishing this report, it is believed to be connected with the alleged arbitrary disengagement of youths engaged by the Nigerian government through the famed scheme under the National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP).

The move to probe beneficiaries’ dismissal followed the unanimous adoption of the motion orchestrated late last year by a member, Taiwo Oluga, titled ‘Urgent Need to Investigate the Arbitrariness and Possible Corruption in the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government.’

Graduate N-Power beneficiaries number in the thousands, and are paid a stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly.

See some photos from Wednesday’s meeting below:

