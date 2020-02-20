Messi Commends Rival Ronaldo

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo‘s ability in front of goal after the Portuguese recent impressive goalscoring form.

Concise News reports that ‘CR7’ has netted in 11 straight league games for Juventus despite turning 35 this month and has a commendable 24 goals to his name this campaign.

“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo’s recent performances.

“He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum he converts.”

Barcelona are currently one point shy of Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title this season and Messi believes the battle for first will go down to the wire.

“It is true that it is a year that in the league both Madrid and we are being very irregular, where we lost many points and in that sense I think we will be fighting until the end and that the league does not end after El Classico, whatever happens,” Messi said.

“There will be important matches. We have hard outings and they do too.

“Afterwards, it is true that if we want to qualify for the Champions League we have to continue growing a lot, because I think that today it is not enough for us to fight for the Champions League.”