Man City’s Guardiola Addresses Reports About Leaving Premier League Side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Wednesday that he would remain with the club despite the Premier League side’s two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA.

UEFA banned City from Champions League and Europa League for the next two seasons and fined them 30 million euros (£24.9 million) after they found them guilty of committing “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

City overstated sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016, according to European football’s governing body.

But the EPL champions have since vowed to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100 percent more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after City beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday.

“I said before, I say now, I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible.

“When I said I love this club I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens I will be here next season.”

Guardiola said City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners told him the ban was unfair and he supports their decision to appeal.

“It’s not finished. The club believes it’s unfair so we are going to appeal. When someone believes they are right they have to fight,” he added.

“We are going to fight like we have fought every single game. We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.

“All we can do on the pitch is what we have done the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season.

“I trust 100 percent completely my club what they have done. They explained to me the reasons why.”