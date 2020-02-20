Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, February 20th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Thursday February 20th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Next Move After Parent’s Burial

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (POB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to now put all efforts on the actualisation of Biafra now that his parents are out of the way.

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Kanu also thanked members of the IPOB who defied all threats to attend the burial and “shamed” those he described as “enemies.”

The IPOB leader boastfully said that “even the Satan is afraid” of the IPOB.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died last year were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Abia State. Read more here.

Biafra: Sudanese Impostor In Aso Rock, Not Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu Insists

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the man in Aso Rock is not President Muhammadu Buhari but an impostor from Sudan.

Kanu had always alleged that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.

Concise News recalls that even President Buhari had at one time reacted to the allegation. While speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit in 2018, Buhari said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.