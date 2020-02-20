Kyari Vs Monguno: What Rift In Buhari Presidency Confirms – Afegbua

Kassim Afebgua says the rift between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, confirms the existence of many cabals in the Buhari presidency.

Monguno, a retired Major-General, had directed the service chiefs to stop taking further directives from Kyari as he accused the chief of staff of usurping the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known in a leaked memo dated December 9 2019 and published by an online newspaper Premium Times.

In his reaction, Afegbua, who was spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, said the rift confirms the existence of too many power blocs in the presidency.

“The fact that a memo or letter written by the National Security Adviser is being leaked to the public means that there is no coordination, there is no sense of organization in the presidency,” Afegbua said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“By extension, it confirms the public perception that there are too many power blocs in the presidency, they call it cabal. Within the cabal, there are various categories. We have the one represented by the President’s uncle.

“We have the one represented by friends of the President, we have the one represented by the Chief of Staff and by this memo now, the one represented by the NSA.”