Kwankwaso Calls For Review Of Kano Governorship Election

A former lawmaker who represented the Kano central senatorial district Rabiu Kwankwaso has called on the Supreme Court to review the state’s governorship case.

Concise News reports that the court had given its judgement in an appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Umar Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election and March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in the state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Ganduje for lacking in merit.

Kwankwaso, who is the PDP leader in Kano, led some members of the party from the state to the national secretariat of the opposition party, asking the leadership of the PDP to support the call for a review of Kano governorship election.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ibrahim Adam, media aide to Yusuf on Wednesday.

Kwankwaso appealed to the national working committee to support the process of the supreme court’s review on the Kano election case.

According to him, Kano people were “robbed of their mandate through voter disenfranchisement and manipulation of judicial processes”.

In his response, national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, who was represented by his deputy Suleiman Nazif, complained about the “injustice meted out” to Kano people during the rerun election and the way PDP was “sabotaged of victory”.

“Your Excellency, let me also use opportunity to thank you for your efforts in promoting education not only in Kano but northern Nigeria, we have seen for the first time how a private citizen who is not holding any political office supports the children of the poor to pursue the education,” Nazif said.

“Sir I will on behalf of the party thank you for sponsoring 370 students to study masters degrees in various universities abroad.

“I similarly appreciate our amiable governorship candidate in Kano state, Engr. Abba K Yusuf for becoming the most popular candidate in Northern Nigeria. Abba Gida Gida has become a prominent brand beyond Kano state which makes us proud.”