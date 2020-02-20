‘I Miss Rosario’, Messi Opens Up Amid Uncertain Barcelona Future

Amid possible exit from Camp Nou in the nearest future, Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi has admitted that he misses his hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

Concise News reports that the captain has spent the whole of his senior career with the La Liga giants, but rumours are rife recently that he might leave Barcelona soon. But the man in question says he is happy at his present club.

“I am very good [in Barcelona],” he told Mundo Deportivo, who published a snippet from a larger interview that is due to come out.

“I love Barcelona, although I miss Rosario very much.

“This is my home, as I’ve now been here longer than I was in Argentina.

“I love Barcelona, the place where I live Castelldefels, and I live a life that I like very much.”

The 32-year-old also described a normal week in his life, indicating that he tries to spend as much time as possible with his kids.

“Fortunately, my profession allows me to spend a lot of time with the children,” he noted.

“It allows me to train and go fast to eat with my wife Antonela and pick up the kids.

“And then, I get to know any activity that they have or do something with them at night.

“We have dinner and end up dead because with three kids we end up destroyed and sleep early.

“Tuesday and Thursday the children have football and they come to the sports complex.

“We arrive at 19:30 at home and drink a mate and have dinner.

“We have a very normal life that I like that.”