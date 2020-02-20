FIFA Releases New Rankings, Check Out Nigeria’s Latest Position

FIFA on Thursday released its latest rankings for the month of February, with Nigeria remaining unmoved at number 31.

The three-time African champions were adjudged the same rank in the world according to the ranking released in December 2019.

Gernot Rohr’s charges are now Africa’s third best nation behind Senegal and Tunisia, while Algeria and Morocco complete the top five.

Senegal remain at the summit of African football with 1555 points which put them in the 20th position in the world while the Carthage Eagles are second and ranked 27th in the world.

Super Eagles’ opponents in March’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Sierra Leone also remain static with 1155 points to be rated 118th in the world and no. 30 in Africa.